Prince Harry makes first visit to Northern Ireland

Prince Harry was in Ballymena this morning to officially open the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service's new ambulance station in the town.

Making his first official visit to Northern Ireland, the young Royal met with ambulance staff at the purpose built facility at Ballee.

Prince Harry arrives in Ballymena

The Prince was met by Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant, Joan Christie and the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim.

Dignitaries at the event also included the High Sheriff of County Antrim, Ms Miranda Tisdale, and MP for the area, Ian Paisley.

Dressed casually in a blazer and chinos, the Prince appeared in no rush and enjoyed taking his time to chat to the ambulance crews at the new ambulance station.