PSNI granted extra time to question man in Rasharkin 'suspicious' death probe

Police have been granted an extra 36 hours to question a 36-year-old man arrested after the suspicious death of a man in Co Antrim.

Detectives from PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man, aged in his 50s, whose body was discovered at an address on Townhill Road in Rasharkin on Sunday 22 October, are also appealing for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said: “While a post mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death we are treating the death as suspicious at this time.

"A 36 year old man has been arrested as part of the investigation and remains in police custody.

"Police have been granted an extra 36 hours to question the man.

“I would like to hear from anyone who was in the Townhill Road area between 10am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

"Please could anyone with information get in contact with detectives on 101, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”