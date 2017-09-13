Public’s views sought on future of Michelin site

The Ballymena community are being invited to have their say over the future of the Michelin factory site once it closes next year.

A community engagement event has been organised for next Tuesday, September 26, to give local people their chance to air their views as part of a consultation into the site’s future.

Commercial property agency CBRE are running the community engagement event on behalf of Michelin and are seeking the public’s input to help shape the future of the site.

Lisa McAteer, director of CBRE, said: “The Michelin factory provides a fantastic opportunity for continued future investment and regeneration in Ballymena and the wider catchment area.

“The site has great future potential for development for a wide range of uses such as residential, leisure and mixed-use schemes, as well as healthcare and science and technology.

“We are fully committed to delivering the best possible outcome for the community through the consultation process of the Michelin site, and welcome the public’s valuable input.”

The site spans 69 acres and includes large workshop areas, ten loading bays and 600 car parking spaces.

Its prime location offers excellent connectivity to both Larne Harbour and Belfast Port, being 21 miles and 28 miles away respectively, and is less than a mile from the M2 motorway.

A spokesperson for Michelin Tyre said: “Michelin wants to help create a positive legacy for the Ballymena site, which is why CBRE is running this consultation event on our behalf. It is an opportunity for the community to tell CBRE what they would like to see happen to the site, which we believe is an important part of the transition.”

The community engagement event will take place between 12 noon and 8pm on Tuesday, September 26 at the Braid Arts Centre, Ballymena.