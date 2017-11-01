Randalstown road death man’s funeral on Friday

The male pedestrian who died after being hit by a car outside Randalstown on Tuesday morning will be buried on Friday.

Mervyn Millar, from Groggan, will be interred at the O.C. Church burying ground in Randalstown.

A funeral service will take place at Logan’s Funeral Home in Ahoghill at 12 noon.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Chris Killen, The Answer to Addiction c/o Logan’s Funeral Home.

Police said they received a report that a man had been injured close to Groggan Primary School around 1.15am on Tuesday morning.

DUP MP for South Antrim, Paul Girvan, said: “This is very sad news and my heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the young man who has tragically lost his life.

“I would appeal for anyone in the area who may have witnessed anything in relation to this terrible accident to bring that information to the PSNI.”

Declan Kearney MLA for South Antrim also expressed his condolences.

“Any death on our roads is one too many and this news will have shocked many people in the local area,” he said.

“My deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the man at this difficult time.”