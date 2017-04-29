Range Rover crash - drive ban imposed

A Ballymena man who had to be freed by firefighters after overturning and ‘writing off’ a Range Rover at the town’s Oldpark Road at 10.25 in the morning whilst over the limit has been banned from driving for 18 months.

Eugene McKenna (58), of Lincoln Heights, was also fined £350 when he appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court and admitted driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

A prosecutor told the court that at the scene of the incident, on Monday April 3 this year, the defendant was slurring his speech and “making little sense”. He was taken to hospital by ambulance after being freed by the Fire Service but discharged himself before a preliminary breath sample could be taken. However, the defendant was stopped while attempting to leave and a preliminary sample gave a reading of 70/35.

Almost four hours after the collision when an evidential breath sample was taken he had a reading of 76/35.

Defence barrister Alan Stewart said the defendant had been dealt with in court in the past for drink driving.

Regarding the April 3 incident he said the defendant was the only person in the vehicle and no one else was hurt.

Mr Stewart said his client had been drinking alcohol at a birthday party the night before and didn’t have any breakfast but thought he was ok to drive.

The lawyer said the defendant had not taken medication and thought that may have contributed to the accident in which the vehicle was ‘written off’.

District Judge Peter King said it was fortunate nobody else was injured or killed.