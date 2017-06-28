Rangers staff to coach local children

Glasgow Rangers Academy coaching staff will be taking part in a soccer summer school in Carrickfergus next month.

The event, which will be hosted by Barn Youth, will run from Friday, July 7 until Sunday, July 9.

The holiday football course will be held at the Amphitheatre Leisure Centre, commencing at 10:30am and finishing at 1:30pm each day.

Boys and girls aged five to 14 are welcome. The course is £40 per child.

Commenting on the scheme, a spokesperson for Barn Youth said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for your child to be coached by Rangers Academy staff and who knows what might happen.”

For further information or to book places, call 01415808819 or email soccerschools@rangers.co.uk