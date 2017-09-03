Red Arrows display cancelled at Air Waves Portrush

The Red Arrows display at Air Waves Portrush today has been cancelled because of poor weather conditions.

The organisers of the event have announced that, due to the adverse conditions and CAA regulations, the famous aerobatic team will not be taking part.

The Red Arrows, who are the star attraction at the annual air show on the north coast, put on a stunning display yesterday as thousands of spectators gathered in the Co Antrim town.

While the showcase display will not be taking place today, visitors can still enjoy some of the world’s most famous aviation attractions in the skies over Portrush this afternoon, including the dramatic and noisy Typhoon jet, the Wildcat Aerobatics display team, the Muscle Bi-plane and the Catalina.

Flying conditions and programme are constantly under review. The organisers have advised visitors are advised to keep an eye on social media and the website for updates.