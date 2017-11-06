Remembrance events across Mid and East Antrim

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has released details of Remembrance events in the area this weekend.

Services will be held in Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne, with poignant ceremonies in Whitehead, Broughshane, Cullybackey, Glynn, and Ballycarry.

Poppy wreaths will also be laid on behalf of the council at each of the locations.



Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid said: “It is my honour to take part in Remembrance services for those who made the ultimate sacrifice. They must never be forgotten for the price they paid in order that we may live in freedom.”



On Friday, November 10 in Ballycarry, a service will take place at the Village War Memorial from 7.15pm, followed by a festival of Remembrance in Ballycarry Community Centre at 8pm.

Remembrance Sunday events will take place on November 12 as follows:



- Ballymena: Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim, Joan Christie OBE, and Elected Members will parade from the Services Club to Memorial Park, where a service will take place from 10.50am.

- Carrickfergus: A service will take place at the town’s War Memorial from 10.45am.

- Larne: Elected Members will parade from the Royal British Legion from 10.30am, followed by a service at the War Memorial from 11am.



- Cullybackey: A parade will leave from the Reformed Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm and proceed to the War Memorial for a 3.00pm service.



- Whitehead: A service will take place at the War Memorial from 11am.



- Glynn: The Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim, Joan Christie OBE, will be in attendance for a parade leaving Glenvale Park at 2.45pm for a service at the War Memorial.

- Broughshane: A service will take place at the War Memorial from 11am.



The Mayor added: “I encourage everyone to get involved and show their support and respect for our servicemen and women by backing the Poppy Appeal. Money raised is used to provide financial, emotional and social support to the millions of those who have served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces, and their families.



“I thank all those who volunteer their time to the fundraising campaign locally. Their efforts are significant, and I hope they get the support and recognition they deserve.”