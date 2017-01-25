Resurfacing to commence at Cromkill Road

Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard has announced a £190,000 structural maintenance scheme for the C47 Cromkill Road, Ballymena.

The Minister said: “This resurfacing scheme will continue my Department’s commitment to improve the main road network and minimise future maintenance costs. It will benefit road users for many years to come.”

The scheme on the C47 Cromkill Road from the UR77 Ballee Road West to the A26 Lisnevenagh Road will provide 1.2 kilometres of new asphalt road surface. Work will commence on Monday 6 February 2017 and is scheduled for completion by Friday 17 February 2017.