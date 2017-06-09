Resurfacing works planned for town centre

A £250,000 resurfacing scheme will get underway in Ballymena town centre this Monday, June 12.

The work follows on from the recent public realm works, and the resurfacing will provide new road surfaces for Church Street, Wellington Street and Ballymoney Street.

The footways within the town centre were reconstructed as part of the public realm scheme and the planned resurfacing works will address the very poor condition of existing road surfaces.

Upon completion it will provide a significant improvement to the urban network and appearance of the town centre.

Resurfacing works will include new asphalt surfaces along Church Street from Broadway to Linenhall Street, Wellington Street from Mill Street to Broadway and also Ballymoney Street from Broadway to Hill Street.

Work is scheduled for completion by Friday, July 7.

The Department for Infrastructure has sought to allay fears from the local business community over an impact on town centre trade by emphasising that as much of the “carefully programmed” works operations will be completed outside normal business hours.

The Department added that traffic management arrangements will be in place to minimise disruption to the activity of the town centre.

To protect the safety of the travelling public and retail customers during the works on this busy part of the road network, it will be necessary to introduce temporary traffic management arrangements.

The scheme is subject to favourable weather conditions.