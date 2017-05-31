Return of the ‘Market in the Square’

Antrim’s Market Square will be buzzing with a traditional food and craft market atmosphere on June 17 and 18.

There will be an opportunity for visitors to wander around food, drink and craft fair stalls. Free family fun will include street performers, children’s arts and crafts, petting farm and Bricks4kids workshops.

On Saturday, June 17, the ‘Market in the Square’ will be open between 11am and 10pm and the following day between 11am and 6pm. There’s live music too with Ritchie Remo on Saturday, 6pm – 8pm and Johnny Brady on Sunday, 2pm – 4pm. A small charge will apply for these concerts.

On Sunday, June 18 come along and celebrate Father’s Day with the help of Willy Wonka and Charlie Bucket.

This event has received support through Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s Good Relations Programme.