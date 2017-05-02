Royal Marines’ band set for Ballymena

The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland is on the march to Mid and East Antrim for a spectacular display.

The band will parade through Ballymena ahead of a free outdoor performance.

They visit the town on Tuesday 16 May, with the action getting under way from 6.40pm.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE, said guests can expect an evening of exceptional music, visual grandeur and flawless drilling.

She said: “I am very pleased to confirm that this prestigious, nationally acclaimed band will be parading in Ballymena.

“Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim will be among the invited guests to join me at what promises to be a hugely enjoyable event.”

The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland will be performing a military parade, Beating Retreat and Ceremonial Sunset.

Its repertoire includes popular classics, big band music, stimulating contemporary works and entertaining solo features.

Most members of the band play at least two instruments and are required to perform in wind band, marching band, big band, orchestral and dance band combinations.

They also provide jazz, string and woodwind ensembles, making the Royal Marines’ musicians among the most versatile and adept in military music.

Other guests will represent the Royal British Legion, ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, and the Royal Navy itself, among many others.

Following a display by local Sea Cadets at Church Street from 6.40pm, the parade will begin at 6.45pm from The Braid, following a route along Bridge Street, Mill Street, Wellington Street and back to Church Street.

It will then proceed into Church Street 3 car park via Meetinghouse Lane.

The Beating Retreat will start at 7pm with the performance finishing at around 7.45pm.

The band will then make its return parade along Meetinghouse Lane and back onto Church Street.