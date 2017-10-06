Sad death at Carniny

Police have confirmed that the incident on Thursday in which an air ambulance landed in a field on Ballymena’s Carniny Road was related to a non-suspicious sudden death in the area.

They said: “Police attended the scene of a sudden death of a man at an address in the Carniny Road area of Ballymena on Thursday afternoon. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Our sister title, The Newsletter, carried a death notice from the family on Friday morning.

It stated: McKelvey - October 5, 2017, (tragically) at his home, 52 Carniny Road, Ballymena, Adrian, dearly loved husband of Anne, devoted father of Stephen and grandfather of Dylan and Leah. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired for Pause, c/o James Stevenson & Son, 30 Cushendall Road, Ballymena. Will be lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, son, grandchildren, Stephen’s fiancee Marie and the entire family circle.