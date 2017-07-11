‘Safety concerns’ result in temporary closure of Inver Park

Pre-season football has been ruled out at Inver Park following the temporary closure of Larne Football Club’s ground due to “safety concerns”.

In a statement on the club website, Larne FC said the measure is in conjunction with Mid and East Antrim Council.

“This means that unfortunately we will not be able to play any pre-season games at Inver Park,” the club stated.

“Mid and East Antrim Council have agreed to carry out the necessary work, starting this week, in order that we will hopefully obtain a ground safety certificate in time for our first home game of the season, against Portadown on Saturday 12 August.

“We apologise to all our supporters, but their safety and that of the players and staff must take precedence.”

Larne FC added it will post updates on a regular basis over the coming weeks.