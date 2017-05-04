Sinn Fein select McShane to contest North Antrim seat

Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Cara McShane is to contest North Antrim for Sinn Fein in next month’s Westminster election.

Ms McShane was chosen as the party’s candidate at a selection convention in Dunloy.

Speaking afterwards she said: “I am both delighted and honoured to be chosen to contest this election on behalf of Sinn Féin. We are in the middle of one of the most crucial periods in Irish history and this election throughout the North will help shape our future direction.

“Everyone is well aware that the big issue at stake is Brexit and Sinn Féin is intent on having a strong mandate to send a very clear message to the British Tory party that the people here want special designated status in Europe. Anything less will be a disaster. A disaster for our farmers, for our businesses, for our economy, for our ability to travel and for our rights and protections under EU law.

“We also need to challenge the Tory party austerity measures which mean continual cuts to our budget here and are impacting heavily on our ability to deal with real issues such as Health, Education, our Roads network and protecting the most vulnerable in society.

North Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan said he was delighted to propose Ms McShane for the June 8 poll

He said: “She has been an excellent representative and councillor for the past 12 years and will be working hard to ensure our message of anti-Brexit, anti-austerity and pro-equality is heard and defended in every part of North Antrim over the next five weeks of the campaign.”