Sky blue ‘ambassadors’ for Ballymena in Norway

The Mayor has sent a good luck message to Ballymena United ahead of tonight’s Europa League qualifier in Norway.

The Sky Blues face Odds BK in the first qualifying round of the competition.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Cllr Paul Reid.

Prior to the match, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “Good luck to manager David Jeffrey and everybody connected with Ballymena United tonight.

“On behalf of council, I want to express how proud we are of the team, which continues to go from strength to strength.

“The players, staff and supporters are fantastic ambassadors for Ballymena and Mid and East Antrim as a whole, and I will be cheering them on as they embark on their European adventure.

“Let’s hope the team can secure a memorable result in the away leg and that everybody enjoys a safe trip.”