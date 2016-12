Storm Conor is expected to arrive in Northern Ireland on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Those travelling today could face some travel disruption from Storm Barbara.

A status yellow severe weather warning of strong winds in Northern Ireland has been issued by the Met Office for Friday [December 23] and Christmas Day.

Storm Conor is the third storm of the 2016/17 winter season. The other two storms were called Angus and Barbara.

The next storm after Conor will be called Storm Doris.