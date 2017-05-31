Street remains closed after major fire

Broughshane Street in Ballymena remains closed following a major fire at business premises yesterday.

The fire at a furniture store was reported to Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service shortly after 5pm.

Motorists are advised to plan an alternative route to avoid the area.

A total of 58 firefighters had been tackling the blaze.

The fire service said the blaze was well developed when the first crew arrived at the scene.

Crews from several surrounding stations were called to assist.

A spokesman for the fire service said the “extensive firefighting operation” included eight fire appliances, two high reach aerial appliances and a specialist command support unit, with 58 firefighters.