Street remains closed for another day after major fire

Broughshane Street in Ballymena remains closed for a third day following a major fire at business premises yesterday.

The fire at a furniture store was reported to Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service shortly after 5pm.

Motorists are advised to plan an alternative route to avoid the area.

A total of 58 firefighters had been tackling the blaze.

One of the businesses affected is the estate agent Rainey and Gregg Property Services.

The firm’s Vincent Rainey struck a resilient tone yesterday evening. Writing on Facebook, he said: “The show must go on and with the benefits of technology business will not be affected.”