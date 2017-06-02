Summer carnival for Ballymena

Plans are well under way for Ballymena Means Summer Carnival which is taking place later this month in the town centre.

This free event will include live music, carnival games, carnival crafts, fun characters, sporting activities, an animal farm, face painting, balloon modelling and much more!

Running from 12pm - 4pm on Saturday, June 24, Ballymena BID is encouraging retailers and local businesses to get involved too. Cool FM will be hosting their popular Cool Saturday Show from 10am - 2pm in the town centre. Any business which would like to be involved, contact Alison at Ballymena BID on bidsmanager@ballymenabid.com with details for promotion.