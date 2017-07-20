Summer floral planters are praised by public as town centre blooms

Visitors to Ballymena will enjoy a blooming and beautiful town centre this summer thanks to numerous planters.

Ballymena Business Improvement District (BID) Safer Cleaner Accessible Sub Group has partnered with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Nursery Department to bring about this colourful display as well as enter this year’s ‘Britain in Bloom’ Awards.

Following on from Ballymena Town Centre winning an award in the Translink Ulster in Bloom Large Town category the Council is participating in the 2017 Britain in Bloom competition.

This also proved to be an excellent opportunity for Ballymena BID to add to their, already extensive, planning programme for the town centre that is currently in place. Following agreement by the Council to maintain the planters as part of their Town Centre scheme, 16 large, seven tier planters have been placed at strategic locations around the Town Centre.

Speaking about the new floral display, PJ McAvoy, Safer Cleaner Accessible Chairman, said “These planters have already made a positive contribution to the appearance of the Town Centre. They complement the excellent work carried out by the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in enhancing the floral displays throughout the area.

“To date, we’ve had a lot of positive comments about how the flowers and planters have enhanced the appearance of the town, as well as improving the local environment for shoppers, businesses and visitors.”

Mayor for Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid said, “This partnership is an excellent example of what can be achieved by working together with the business community. We are hopeful that Ballymena will do well in the Britain in Bloom competition.”