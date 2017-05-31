Summer opening hours ‘integral’ to Libraries NI savings plan

Libraries NI pointed to budgetary challenges as it announced summer opening hours across its branch network.

These will take effect from Monday, June 19 until Saturday, September 2, 2017.

In a statement, Libraries NI said it has received an indicative budget allocation which is 4% less than the baseline budget for last year.

It added: “The board reluctantly agreed a spending plan to achieve savings with an integral part being the introduction of temporary ‘Summer Opening Hours’.

“This was agreed on the basis that many customers use the library differently over the summer period and, in recognition of this, these seasonal opening hours have been developed accordingly for each individual library.” Summer hours are as follows:

Glengormley: Monday to Friday, 9.30 am - 5.30pm; Saturday, 9.30am - 5.00pm.

Carrick: Monday, 10.00am - 6.00pm; Tuesday, 10.00am - 5.30pm; Wednesday, 10.00am - 8.00pm; Thursday 10.00am - 5.30pm; Friday 9.30am - 5.00pm; Saturday 9.30am - 5.00pm.

Greenisland: Monday, 10.00am - 1pm / 2.00pm - 4.00pm; Tuesday 10.00 - 1.00pm / 2.00pm - 8.00pm; Wednesday, closed; Thursday 2.00pm - 5.00pm; Friday 10.00am - 1.00pm; Saturday, 10.00am - 1.00pm.

Whitehead: Monday, closed; Tuesday, 1.30pm - 5.00pm / 5.30pm - 7.00pm; Wednesday 10.00am - 1.00pm / 1.30pm - 5.00pm; Thursday closed; Friday 10.00am - 1.00pm/ 1.30pm - 4.00pm; Saturday 10.00am - 1.00pm / 1.30pm - 4.00pm.

Ballymena: Monday, 10.00am - 8.00pm; Tuesday, 9.30am - 5.30pm; Wednesday, 9.30am - 5.30pm; Thursday, 10.00am - 6.00pm; Friday, 10.00am - 5.00pm; Saturday, 10.00am - 4.00pm.