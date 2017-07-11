Sun to shine down on Twelfth celebrations

Sun is set to shine down on July 12 parades in Northern Ireland with temperatures set to reach around 21 degrees.

According to the regional forecast for Northern Ireland by the Met Office today (Tuesday) is set to be "dry with sunny spells".

Tonight is expected to see "patchy cloud in the evening allowing plenty of bright spells, then remaining dry overnight with further clear spells at times"

The minimum temperature will be 9 °C.

And tomorrow - Wednesday - is, according to the Met Office set to be a "dry and bright day with sunny spells likely everywhere".

According to the Met Office website it will "feel warm in sunshine with mostly light winds, especially inland".

Met Office forecast

They add that the maximum temperature will be 21 degrees.

