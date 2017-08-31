Super slice of funding for Children’s Hospice

Domino’s stores in Ballymena and Antrim handed over a cheque for £847 to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice following a recent fundraising drive.Domino’s stores in Northern Ireland created an exclusive online deal “The NI Children’s Hospice Deal” and donated £1 from every deal sold to the hospice.

Pictured: Dominos staff member Jonathan Townsend, Jonathan Lamberton of NI Hospice and Dominos franchisee Mark Weiniger. Press Eye: Photograph By Declan Roughan