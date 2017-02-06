Superb donation for guide dogs

A total of £18,840, raised by the Antrim and Ballymena Branch of Guide Dogs NI, was recently presented to the charity.

The Branch held a number of collections and events during 2016 to raise this fantastic amount towards the work of Guide Dogs in Northern Ireland.

The branch would love to welcome any new members and would be extremely grateful for any local support.

If you would like more information on the work of Guide Dogs NI or the Antrim and Ballymena fundraising branch, please call 0345 143 0193 or email Belfast@guidedogs.org.uk.