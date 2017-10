Do you think you could beat the Chaser? Could you be the next Egghead?

The Ballymena Branch of the RNLI will be holding its annual table quiz at Broughshane Community Centre on Friday, October 20 at 7.30pm.

Admission is £4.00 per person .

The Lifeboats need your help, so whether you are a serious quiz goer or simply looking for a fun night out come along and have a go to help save lives at sea .