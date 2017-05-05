Taken for granted: Liam Neeson arrives at eatery for free sandwich

Liam Neeson is usually playing the role of hero in Hollywood action movies, but this week he used his particular set of skills to track down a free lunch in Canada.

Staff at the Big Sandwich Company heard the Ballymena-born actor was in Vancouver to film Hard Powder and wrote the message: “Liam Neeson eats here for free” on a board outside the restaurant on Tuesday, May 2.

Employees were left speechless when the Love Actually and Schindler’s List star arrived at the restaurant later that afternoon to take them up on the offer.

Neeson’s demanding schedule meant that he did not have time to eat the meal at the sandwich shop, however, he did pose for photographs with the delighted staff.

A new sandwich, the Neeson, has now been created in honour of the 64-year-old.