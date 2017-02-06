Teenage kicks hard to beat at Carniny club

Carniny Amateur and Youth Football Club are reaching out to local teenagers and inviting them to take part in their unique Teenage Kicks Youth Project which is due to start this week.

The theme of the project, which has been successful in securing financial support from the Policing and Community Safety Partnership in association with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, is that ‘enjoying soccer is much better than becoming involved in taking alcohol, drugs or being engaged in anti-social behaviour’.

The project contains a mix of two-hour sessions being delivered over the next few weeks, which will tackle issues such as, the impact of drugs/ alcohol on people, families and on local communities.

A number of professionals have been attracted to deliver this project and there are a number of professionals and experts who will engage the young participants in, group discussions, debates and role-play.

Billy O’Flaherty, the club secretary, commented saying, “ The impact of sport on the lives and development of young people should be a particularly interesting session and I look forward to being involved and listening to a number of past players, and others who will be able to bring a reality and be able to share some of their experiences and give first hand advice to our participants.”

He added: “This exciting project is by no means classroom based and young persons who enroll on this project will have the opportunity of taking part in indoor Karting at the local Raceview premises.”

A specially designed Teenage Kicks’ t-shirt will be available to everyone completing this short and unique course.

The overall aim of the Carniny Amateur and Youth Football Club’ s aim, is to also expose the many opportunities and openings available with the club for young people to become involved in sport and the club in particular has openings and opportunities for all ages, both male and females, to become involved. There are junior coaching positions, administration, coaching assistants’ positions and just offering support to existing coaching staff. Some young people may simply just wish to become general volunteers with the club or use the hours as part of other community service support through their school or youth organisations

This is an opportunity not too be missed and to take part in this youth project which is FREE of charge all that is required is to contact the club secretary, Billy O’Flaherty on 078 5066 9666 to secure a booking.

Teenagers in the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, this is certainly an opportunity not to be missed, and are advised to book a place soon as spaces are limited and are filling up fast!