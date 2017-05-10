The weight is over for Strongwoman Claire

Ballymena woman Claire Murdock has qualified for a place at the British Championship title in both NABBA and PCA federations.

The local woman will take place in the competition in June after placing second in both regional qualifiers earlier this year.

Ballymena lady Claire Murdock who has qualified for a shot at the British Championship title in both NABBA and PCA federations. Picture: Norm Keilty.

This will be only her second and third time to grace the stage after the 26-year-old impressed in the recent NABBA and PCA competitions, both held in the Ulster Hall, Belfast.

“I’ve found it an extreme challenge to step outside my comfort zone and away from my strongwoman competing and training but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the process and I’m just over the moon with the outcome and look forward to the challenges ahead and making the improvements where needed for the next stage for Nabba in Southport and PCA in Birmingham,” Claire said.

Claire who trains at Alistair Smyth’s gym in Cullybackey, and the Definition Gym in Ballymena, is delighted at being selected.

Being so new to the sport she was quick to thank her beloved and training partner Paul Stewart (Overall Mr Universe 2015) for going above and beyond both his roles, and their training partner Robert Allen (Mr Northern Ireland 2016).

“I feel so lucky and blessed to have the team around me that I do and couldn’t do this without them,” Claire added.

Claire also thanked her partner Paul for his professional tanning application, Shania and Mandy McNally for the stage ready make up and her mother Lorna Murdock for making her stunning bikinis, as well as her fantastic support.

Claire also added massive thanks to Mark and Leigh Getty for putting together a great show for PCA in their second year of Irish Open Championships and lastly Ruth and Dave Warner (official NABBA NI representative) for their continued efforts year after year organising and running spectacular shows for NABBA.

“What you’ve done for the sport in Northern Ireland is a credit to you and I’m very lucky to have had you as a friend and trainer through my years competing in strongwoman that’s led me to where I’m at today,” Claire said.