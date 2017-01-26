Search

Top accolade for local athlete

Trinity Sport rugby scholar, Jonathon McKeon, pictured at the celebration event in the Dining Hall.

Ballymena man Jonathon McKeon (19) has just been announced as a sports scholar at Trinity College Dublin.

Jonathon won the scholarship for rugby.

The first year economics and history student commented: “Being on the scholarship is a real honour, it drives me to work hard on the pitch and pushes me to become the best player I can be.”

The college awarded 68 sports scholarships in total, all of whom were unveiled at a celebration event in the university’s Dining Hall.

Trinity Sport’s scholarship programme for 2016/2017 comprises 68 male and female student athletes, representing 20 different sports. Among the sports included are taekwondo, Gaelic football, basketball, rugby, rowing and hockey.