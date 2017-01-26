Top accolade for local athlete

Ballymena man Jonathon McKeon (19) has just been announced as a sports scholar at Trinity College Dublin.
Jonathon won the scholarship for rugby.
The first year economics and history student commented: “Being on the scholarship is a real honour, it drives me to work hard on the pitch and pushes me to become the best player I can be.”
The college awarded 68 sports scholarships in total, all of whom were unveiled at a celebration event in the university’s Dining Hall.
Trinity Sport’s scholarship programme for 2016/2017 comprises 68 male and female student athletes, representing 20 different sports. Among the sports included are taekwondo, Gaelic football, basketball, rugby, rowing and hockey.
