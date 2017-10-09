Top award for Galgorm Resort

Galgorm Resort & Spa has been crowned a winner in Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s annual Chamber Business Awards for 2017.

The Ballymena resort and spa received the ‘Excellence in Customer Service’ award from Northern Ireland’s largest business network, which represents over 1,200 businesses across Northern Ireland.

The Chamber Awards is a highlight of the business calendar, showcasing the pivotal role local businesses play in the UK’s continuing growth story.

Galgorm Resort & Spa will now compete with other regional winners in the national finals in a bid to win the top UK business accolade in their category.

The national winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Chamber Awards Gala Dinner on November 30 at the Brewery in London.

Colin Johnston, General Manager at the Resort, said: “We were absolutely delighted to receive this award as it rewards the emphasis we have always placed on striving for excellence in Customer Service at the Resort.

“To be recognised by NI Chamber as excelling in this area across all industries in Northern Ireland is especially validating for our team.”

Ellvena Graham, President of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “Businesses are the backbone and driving force of the economy. Even in the face of uncertain times, they continue to show their resilience and strength – creating opportunities for employment, investment and growth.

“Recognised for its focus on customer service and care Galgorm Resort & Spa demonstrates excellence and commitment in the ever important area of customer service.

“Our judges are always impressed by the high standard of submissions, and the calibre of entries this year was no different. The finalists in the Chamber Business Awards represent the best of this country’s entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and hard-work.”

A Highly Commended award for ‘Excellence in Customer Service’ was claimed by Armagh-based McElmeel Mobility Services.