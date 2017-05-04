Tractor event raises over £35K for charity

The Braid Valley Vintage Enthusiasts Ltd has raised a massive £35,250 for Marie Curie from the Big 100 tractor event held at Nutts Corner on April 15.

Over 4,000 people attended the event from across Ireland to celebrate 100 years of Ford, Fordson and New Holland tractors.

With 862 tractors also in attendance, the Big 100 is said to be the biggest ever gathering of tractors in Northern Ireland.

Over three years of planning and dedication by the club came to an end when chairman John Crothers and members presented a cheque to Marie Curie for £35,250.

Heather Miller, Marie Curie community fundraiser, was speechless when the amount was announced.

She said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this substantial donation raised by the Braid Valley Vintage Enthusiasts Ltd at the Big 100 tractor event.

“Huge thanks must go to the club and everyone who supported the event in any way.”

John Crothers, Braid Valley Vintage Enthusiasts Ltd chairman, said: “After over three years in the planning, the Braid Valley Vintage Enthusiasts Ltd is proud to present a cheque for £35,250 to Marie Curie.

“I would like to extend sincere thanks to all those that helped in any way to make the event the success it was.”

With this latest huge effort by the members of the Braid Valley Vintage Enthusiasts Ltd the small club has raised over £100,000 for various charities over the years.