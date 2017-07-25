Tragic carers remembered one year after horror crash

One year after a horror crash claimed the lives of two carers in Co Antrim, their loved ones have revealed how they helped secure improvements to the crash site for other drivers.

Michelle McStravick, 35, from Randalstown - who had a teenage daughter - died along with 56-year-old Lorraine Clyde, who was a mother-of-five from the Antrim area, following the incident on the Church Road near Randalstown shortly before 8am on July 25, 2016.

Michelle McStravick

Ms McStravick had been a popular fitness competitor, winning trophies for body-building. Meanwhile Mrs Clyde, had been well-known in Antrim as a patrol lady for St Comgall’s Primary School in Antrim.

The pair had been travelling in a grey-coloured Citroen C1 car which was in collision with a silver-coloured Ford Focus at the Moneyrod Road junction.

A man and woman travelling in the second car sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Since the collision William Clyde - Lorraine's husband - said he has worked to "clear" the scene of the crash in a bid "to prevent others from being injured".

The scene of the crash one year on

Mr Clyde said: "This has been a hard year for us all. I just want people to remember how lovely and caring Lorraine was. She always put family first but would always make time for people. I miss her so much."

Robert McStravick - Michelle's brother - said his family are "glad" about the improvements made to the Church road.

He said it was "awful" that it took two deaths to help ensure changes "to make the road safer".

"I know that nothing will bring them back," he added.

The Department of Infrastructure have been asked for a comment.

