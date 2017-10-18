Transport award for Pamela

Antrim businesswoman Pamela Dennison has been honoured with a Women in Transport award at the Fleet Transport Awards Gala.

The 32-year-old was one of six shortlisted nominees for the award, which was presented at the gala ceremony in Dublin recently.

Pamela Dennison.

The mum of two has forged a successful career in the haulage industry, working from a young age in her father’s business, specialist furniture logistics company, WS Dennison Ltd.

Pamela has gone on to hold various high-profile roles in the transport and logistics industry, most recently Transport & Contracts Manager for a large public sector organisation.

Pamela explained: “Although I worked for many other transport companies I have never really left W.S. Dennison, and continue to assist my father in promoting and selling the business.”

The 32-year-old is also the newly appointed National Regional Officer for the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport and is Vice-Chair of the Freight Transport Association Regional Committee for Northern Ireland.

Pamela’s role with both is centred on promoting transport and logistics within Northern Ireland.

She also holds an HGV class C+E license (allowing her to drive the largest type of goods vehicle).

Pamela said: “Each job has allowed me to learn new skills and practical experiences, all of which I will carry with me.”

Earlier this year, Pamela won the ‘Driving Style’ category at a National ‘Driver of the Year’ competition, ran by the FTA, proof that, not only can women drive trucks, they can also do it well.

With all of the above taken into account in a written application, followed by an intense hour-long interview, Pamela was honoured with the ‘Women in Transport’ award.

Pamela feels strongly about the under-representation of women in the transport industry.

Pamela added: “Most women may not have thought of the transport industry being for them but I would encourage anyone to explore the wide range of exciting and rewarding options that the sector can offer.”