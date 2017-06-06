‘Act safely at level crossings’ message delivered in Cullybackey

Translink staff have been raising level crossing safety awareness with drivers and pedestrians in Cullybackey.
The initiative was part of the annual International Level Crossing Awareness Day.
This year’s message focussed on distraction, which, according to Translink, is the cause of most collisions at level crossings, especially distraction caused by electronic devices such as mobile phones and sat navs.
