‘Act safely at level crossings’ message delivered in Cullybackey

Keith Pollock, Translink level crossing risk co-ordinator, with Tracey Blenkinsop.

Translink staff have been raising level crossing safety awareness with drivers and pedestrians in Cullybackey.

The initiative was part of the annual International Level Crossing Awareness Day.

Keith Pollock, Translink level crossing risk co-ordinator, was in Cullybackey where he met David Lamont.

This year’s message focussed on distraction, which, according to Translink, is the cause of most collisions at level crossings, especially distraction caused by electronic devices such as mobile phones and sat navs.

Keith Pollock, Translink level crossing risk co-ordinator, with John McClay during the safety awareness initiative.

