Delays expected following M2 collision

Motorists are advised to expect delays following a road traffic collision on a section of the M2 north bound.

Commenting on the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Drivers heading north bound on the M2 should expect delays due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcyclist and a car.”

It is understood the collision occurred between Sandyknowes and Templepatrick.

There are no further details at this stage.