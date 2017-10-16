Delays expected following M2 collision

Motorists are advised to expect delays following a road traffic collision on a section of the M2 north bound.
Commenting on the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Drivers heading north bound on the M2 should expect delays due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcyclist and a car.”
It is understood the collision occurred between Sandyknowes and Templepatrick.
There are no further details at this stage.
