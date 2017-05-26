Electric vehicles in revised allowances for council

A revised policy covering councillors’ travel and subsistence allowance has been recommended for ratification.

A report to the May meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Policy and Resources Committee noted allowance rates for private vehicles can vary from 22p per mile for a car not exceeding 450cc to 65p for a car exceeding 1,199cc. The latter drops to 16.4p per mile over 8,500 miles

This policy, members were told, is in line with Department for Communities and National Joint Council guidance and complies with current legislation. It also covers electric cars with an allowance rate of 45p per mile or 25p per mile for mileage above 10,000 miles. Where duties involve an overnight stay away from the normal place of residence, the subsistence rate is (British Isles) £100.70, (London) £122.45 and (maximum equivalent for Europe) 151.55 euros. The recommendation will go forward to full council for ratification.