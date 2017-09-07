Pedestrian hospitalised after collision

A female pedestrian remains in hospital following a road traffic collision in the region.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision involving a female pedestrian and a tractor on New Street in Randalstown last night (Wednesday, September 6).

Detailing the incident, Sergeant Armstrong said: “The collision was reported at approximately 6:30pm last night. The woman sustained head and leg injuries, and was taken to hospital, where she remains.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the New Street area around the time of the collision to contact police in Antrim on the non-emergency number, 101, quoting reference 987 of 06/09/17.”