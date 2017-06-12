Tributes have been paid to Darren Rodgers, a year on from his tragic death in Nice.

Darren (24) died in an accidental fall in France where he was supporting Northern Ireland.

Tributes paid to Darren Rodgers.

Paying tribute to Darren, a spokesperson for the Amalgamation of Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs said: “Today we are thinking of the family and friends of Darren Rodgers. Remembered by the GAWA.”

Commenting on Facebook, a member of Ulster NISC said: “We had good craic with Darren on the train from Paris to Nice. Thinking of his family today.”