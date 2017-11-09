Tributes paid to 'dedicated bandsman' Wayne Roberts

Band members from around Northern Ireland have told of their shock at the death of Ahoghill Loyal Sons of William Flute Band member, Wayne Roberts.

Mr Roberts, a father-of-two, died following a crash involving a Rover in which he was a passenger and a lorry on the Roguery Road in Toomebridge at around 7am yesterday.

The driver of the car, who was also in his 30s, is in a critical condition in hospital.

An emotional post written on the band's Facebook page yesterday says: "It is with a heavy heart and a tear in my eye as I type this out.

"This afternoon we received the devastating news that a loyal son had passed away Wayne."

The post adds that he will be "sorely missed" and his death has left "a massive hole is our band now that will never be filled".

Sympathies are extended to his wife Lynne, children and family circle.

Tributes from other bands, posted on Facebook, include: "On behalf of the Sons of William Kells we pass on our sincere sympathies to Waynes family friends and of course the Ahoghill Loyal Sons of William. The Lord is my Sheperd" and "Condolences from all at ballymaconnelly sons of conquerors. Fellow brother in rasharkin abod too".

Other tributes include: "Thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends from all at star of faith lol268 Glasgow safe in the arms of Jesus" and "Thoughts and prayers are with you all from the Crown Defenders Flute Band in Canada".