Tributes paid to Kevin Carey as his family reveal their 'beautiful gladiator has been set free'

The family of brave Kevin Carey have written a heartbreaking post revealing his passing.

A post this morning reads: "There's no easy way to say this.. my beautiful gladiator has been set free. Kevin fought the most courage fight to the end, and won, he kept his gorgeous sweet personality and will be forever young.

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated family handout file photo of Kevin Carey, the man at the centre of a huge online funding campaign to pay for pioneering cancer treatment as he has died.

There are no words. My everything ❤".We are heartbroken for you, you gave everything to fight for him and couldn't have done anything more. It's so difficult to understand. We are thinking and praying for you all.x

The 35-year-old who had been battling an aggressive brain tumour died only days after his family asked for prayers after his treatment 'suddenly stopped working'.

In a short space of time messages of support and love have flooded the Kevin Carey's Fight Against Brain Tumour Facebook page.

Among the 500+ comments one said: "We are heartbroken for you, you gave everything to fight for him and couldn't have done anything more. It's so difficult to understand. We are thinking and praying for you all.x'

Kevin Carey in recent months

In July 2016 he was told that he had three months to live after the discovery of a Grade 4 brain tumour, with his only hope a pioneering treatment called immunotherapy costing £205,000.

Family and friends rallied round and after a fundraising campaign launched by his wife Natasha, the couple exceeded their target of £205,000 in just three days.

