Tributes pour in for businessman Victor Stewart

Tributes have been pouring in for a Lurgan man whose business supplied marching bands throughout Northern Ireland and Scotland for decades.

Victor Stewart, who was in his late sixties, died in hospital on Friday following an illness.

His business, Victor Stewart Enterprises in Queen Street, Lurgan, was well known for supplying Ulster regalia, accessories and marching band supplies.

Mr Stewart was an Orangeman and member of the Ulster Unionist Party. He was a founding member of the successful Craigavon Protestant Boys flute band.

Orangeman and Ulster Unionist Councillor Colin McCusker posted on Facebook: “Very very sad news. My thoughts are with the entire family circle at this sad time. Victor was a good friend.

“Victor was a loyal and dedicated member of the Lurgan Branch of the party. My thoughts are with Suzie, Vicki, Greig and the family circle.”

A spokesman for Lurgan District Loyal Orange Lodge No.6 said: “It is with deep sadness that we learnt tonight of the passing of our esteemed member Bro Victor Stewart, and to his entire family circle we extend our deepest sympathies and assure them of our prayers at this difficult time.”

On Twitter, the Lurgan branch of the Ulster Unionist Party said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our loyal branch member Victor Stewart. Deepest sympathies to the whole family.”

Orangeman Robert Black posted: “Very sorry to hear about the passing of Victor Stewart. Victor was a true gentleman and it was a privilege to have known him, if he could have helped you in any way he would have made the effort to do so. He was also a true Ulsterman and was not ashamed of being so.

Lurgan is a poorer town and community for losing him.”