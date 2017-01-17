Two children in hospital after serious accident

Police in Antrim are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on the Staffordstown Road, at its junction with the Greenan Road, which has left two children in a critical condition in hospital.

The collision occurred at around 4.40pm this afternoon ( Tuesday 17th January ) when the boy and girl were in collision with a white Audi A3 car, which remained at the scene.

Roads in the area remain closed at this time and diversions are in place as enquiries are ongoing.

Inspector Bradley has appealed to anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the collision to contact officers at Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 740 17/01/17.