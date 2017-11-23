VIDEO: First snow of the season falls in Ballymena

The first snow of winter has been captured on video in Ballymena.

The video was filmed and shared on social media by local photographer Colm McCann.

The snow comes only a few hours after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning of ice for Northern Ireland.

The warning is valid from 6p.m. on Thursday through to 10a.m. on Friday.

"Expect some icy patches to form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths on Thursday evening and overnight into Friday," said the Met Office on their website.

"There is a risk of slippery surfaces and difficult driving conditions."

The Met Office's Chief Forecaster said: "Across Northern Ireland and northern England, snow will be confined to higher routes, but icy patches are likely where showers leave surfaces wet.