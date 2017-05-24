Views sought for new waste land project

The public’s views are being sought on how best to turn 2.4 acres of land into a new resource for the local community.

Ballymena North Business and Recreation Centre is appealing for ideas from the local community as to what this waste land could be turned into.

The land is situated at the rear of the centre at 120 Cushendall Road Ballymena and is surrounded by secure perimeter fencing.

Ballymena North Partnership are applying for funding from the Big Lottery under the People and Communities programme.

This programme has to be People Led and that is why the Ballymena North Partnership would welcome their ideas.

Already 140 people from the community have attended nine focus group meetings and have given their ideas on a three year programme.

The activities they have listed include Luncheon Clubs; Shared Future Concert; visit of the Action Cancer Big Bus each year; two days away trips each year; breakfast club once a month; cooking demonstations,and the youth would like to organise an annual soap box derby, and a community family fun day.

All of these activities are people led which will involve them in making decisions, the organisation and management of the activities and be involved from the start and take ownership of aspects of the programme.

So what the Ballymena North Partnership are looking for is you the people to give some thought as to what the 2.4 acres of waste land could be turned into.

For your ideas please contact the centre on 028 25644490 or visit the centre to discuss and view the land.