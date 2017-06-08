Voters head to the polls across region

Polling stations have opened across Northern Ireland as the electorate votes for MPs to represent 18 constituencies.

Voting commenced at 7am, with polling stations closing at 10pm tonight.

Polling stations are now open.

Counting will take place overnight, with the first results being expected in the early hours of June 9.

It has been a wet start across the province, with hail and thunder possible in the afternoon.

Voters must bring a correct form of photo ID when you go to your polling station. Without it you won’t be able to vote. This includes a UK or Irish passport, a UK, Irish or EEA driving licence, a Translink Senior Smartpass or an Electoral Identity Card.

The identification does not need to be ‘current’ but the presiding officer must be satisfied that the photograph matches that of the person intending to vote.

At the polling station, take the ballot paper to a booth and mark an X beside the name of the candidate you wish to vote for.

Then, fold your ballot paper and place it in the ballot box.