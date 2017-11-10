WATCH: Ballymena's Christmas video is truly out of this world

Alien life form in Ballymena? Check. A wide-eyed pigeon? Check. Bertie the Ballymena bear? Check. This year's town Christmas video is truly out of this world.

The renowned festive advert is back for another year, with the introduction of The Martian and The Pigeon to Ballymena.

The Martian hurtles towards Ballymena

In a new chapter Ballymena gets an unexpected Christmas Eve visitor from a martian who has had a crash landing, far away from his home.

Finding friendship in the most peculiar places, the martian is welcomed to town by the pigeon, and they set out on a mission to him back to space and his family in time for Christmas.

Touring the town's shops and streets in search of the broken piece of his space craft, the unlikely pairing begin to lose hope of getting the martian home to his family. Until, that is, they get a visit from a familiar face; the very special Ballymena bear, Bertie, who shows that Christmas magic can take you anywhere, especially home.

“Ballymena has quickly become renowned for our Christmas celebrations each year and the annual Christmas advert is a huge part of that, as it is the official starting point for the festive season in Ballymena," Alison Moore, Ballymena Business Improvement District (BID) Manager, said.

In for a crash landing!

“In a bid to do things a little differently this year, I am delighted to welcome two new characters to our town, demonstrating that friendship can blossom in the most unexpected of ways. Of course, not forgetting the return of our wonderful, Bertie the Bear, as he continues to spread his Christmas magic."

Festivities in the town kick off on Thursday, November 16 with the Christmas lights switch-on when ‘The Martian and The Pigeon’ will be on view for the whole town to see.