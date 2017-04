Dominican College in Portstewart is celebrating 100 years of education on the north coast.

As part of a year-long programme of special events, a centenary dinner was held at the weekend at the Tullyglass Hotel in Ballymena.

Cathy McGowan, Cathy Anderson and Donna Southgate at the Dominican College Centenary Dinner in Tullyglass Hotel. INCT 16-106JC

Here’s a slideshow of some of the memories from the evening...