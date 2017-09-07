WATCH: Locals in Ballymena give their reaction to Prince Harry visit

Locals in Ballymena have been giving their reaction to meeting Prince Harry, who paid a special visit the County Antrim town this morning.

The young prince was in Ballee to officially open an ambulance station.

Prince Harry and local resident Anne Magill

He wished one woman a very happy birthday during his visit.

Anne Magill informed the prince that it was a special day for her. “I said to him that it is my birthday today and that it was so lovely to meet him. It made my birthday,” she said.