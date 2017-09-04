Weather downs Red Arrows but the show goes on

The Red Arrows were forced to pull out of Portrush Air Waves yesterday due to poor weather, but that did not deter thousands of die-hard fans who flocked to see the day’s spectacles.

Organisers said the decision to cancel the display was taken because of the weather conditions and given aviation regulations the famous aerobatic team could not perform.

The Red Arrows. Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

However, the squadron – the star attraction at the annual event – put on a stunning display on Saturday as up to 200,000 visitors descended on the north coast amid spells of beautiful sunshine to witness the largest air show on the island of Ireland.

As well as a display by the showcase Red Arrows, spectators were treated to the Battle of Britain Memorial trio of a Spitfire, Lancaster and Hurricane.

Highlights on both days included the immense and noisy Typhoon jet performing with incredible agility, the spectacular routines of the Muscle Bi-plane and the breathtaking aerial gymnastics of the Wildcat Aerobatics.

Yesterday’s air show drew to a poignant close with a Royal British Legion Poppy Drop by the Huey helicopter, which showered spectators with a cloud of fluttering poppies.